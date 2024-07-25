Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2024, Las Vegas Sands (LVS - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.76 billion, up 8.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.55, compared to $0.46 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.73% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.84 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.59, the EPS surprise was -6.78%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Las Vegas Sands performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Slot handle - Marina Bay Sands: $5.99 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $6.19 billion.
  • RevPAR - Marina Bay Sands: $759 compared to the $613.16 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Rolling Chip volume - Marina Bay Sands: $6.08 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $7.13 billion.
  • Non-Rolling Chip table games drop - Marina Bay Sands: $2.04 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.96 billion.
  • Net Revenues- Marina Bay Sands: $1.02 billion versus $1 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.8% change.
  • Net Revenues- The Parisian Macao: $265 million compared to the $267.20 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.9% year over year.
  • Net Revenues- The Londoner Macao: $444 million versus $507.87 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.5% change.
  • Net Revenues- The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao: $250 million versus $204.58 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.1% change.
  • Net Revenues- Sands Macao: $79 million compared to the $98.32 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6% year over year.
  • Net Revenues- The Venetian Macao: $686 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $787.76 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.1%.
  • Revenue- Marina Bay Sands- Casino: $706 million versus $714.35 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Marina Bay Sands- Rooms: $124 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $107.19 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Las Vegas Sands here>>>

Shares of Las Vegas Sands have returned -7.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise