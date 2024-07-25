Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF - Free Report) reported $5.09 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 14.9%. EPS of $0.11 for the same period compares to $0.69 a year ago.


