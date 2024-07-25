3 Allspring Mutual Funds for Remarkable Returns

Allspring Global Investments, based in Charlotte, NC, oversees assets totaling $571 billion. The company employs more than 400 professionals across 21 offices.
Allspring is well-positioned to deliver financial growth alongside positive societal contributions through its mutual fund offerings by leveraging its investment knowledge and staying responsive to market dynamics. The leadership group oversees aspects such, as investments, distribution, operations, compliance and legal matters. Allsprings mutual funds benefit from this extensive knowledge and dedication, positioning them as a solid investment choice.
Investing in Allspring mutual funds seems to be wise as of now. Also, mutual funds, in general, diversify portfolios without several commission charges that are mainly associated with stock purchases and trim transaction costs (read more:
Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).
We have, thus, chosen three Allspring mutual funds that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds possess a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively strong performance along with lower fees.
Allspring Diversified Capital Builder Fund ( EKBAX Quick Quote EKBAX - Free Report) invests most of its assets in equity securities. EKBAX advisors also invest in corporate debt securities rated below investment grade.
Robert C. Junkin has been the lead manager of EKBAX since Mar 31, 2019. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Broadcom Inc. (5.2%), Alphabet Inc. (4.9%) and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (4.8%) as of Mar 31, 2024.
EKBAX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 11.3% and 12.2%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.10%. EKBAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.
To see how this fund performed compared to its category and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds,
please click here. Allspring Ultra Short-Term Income ( SADAX Quick Quote SADAX - Free Report) invests most of its assets in income-producing debt securities. SADAX also invests in below-investment-grade debt securities, including U.S. government obligations, corporate debt securities, bank loans and mortgage- and asset-backed debt securities.
Janet S. Rilling has been the lead manager of SADAX since Dec 31, 2021. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Misc Bonds (32.4%), Cash (5.3%) and U.S. Treasury Notes (4.8%) as of Feb 29, 2024.
SADAX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 2.8% and 2.5%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.68%. SADAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.
Allspring Disciplined US Core ( EVSAX Quick Quote EVSAX - Free Report) invests most of its assets in equity securities of large-cap companies.
Robert M. Wicentowski has been the lead manager of EVSAX since Jun 30, 2019. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Microsoft Corp (7.6%), Apple Inc. (6.5%) and NVIDIA Corp (3.7%) as of Jan 31, 2024.
EVSAX 's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 10.8% and 15.3%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.84%. EVSAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.
Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?
Zacks' free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top performing mutual funds, each week.
Get it free >>
Image: Bigstock
3 Allspring Mutual Funds for Remarkable Returns
Allspring Global Investments, based in Charlotte, NC, oversees assets totaling $571 billion. The company employs more than 400 professionals across 21 offices.
Allspring is well-positioned to deliver financial growth alongside positive societal contributions through its mutual fund offerings by leveraging its investment knowledge and staying responsive to market dynamics. The leadership group oversees aspects such, as investments, distribution, operations, compliance and legal matters. Allsprings mutual funds benefit from this extensive knowledge and dedication, positioning them as a solid investment choice.
Investing in Allspring mutual funds seems to be wise as of now. Also, mutual funds, in general, diversify portfolios without several commission charges that are mainly associated with stock purchases and trim transaction costs (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).
We have, thus, chosen three Allspring mutual funds that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds possess a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively strong performance along with lower fees.
Allspring Diversified Capital Builder Fund (EKBAX - Free Report) invests most of its assets in equity securities. EKBAX advisors also invest in corporate debt securities rated below investment grade.
Robert C. Junkin has been the lead manager of EKBAX since Mar 31, 2019. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Broadcom Inc. (5.2%), Alphabet Inc. (4.9%) and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (4.8%) as of Mar 31, 2024.
EKBAX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 11.3% and 12.2%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.10%. EKBAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.
To see how this fund performed compared to its category and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.
Allspring Ultra Short-Term Income (SADAX - Free Report) invests most of its assets in income-producing debt securities. SADAX also invests in below-investment-grade debt securities, including U.S. government obligations, corporate debt securities, bank loans and mortgage- and asset-backed debt securities.
Janet S. Rilling has been the lead manager of SADAX since Dec 31, 2021. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Misc Bonds (32.4%), Cash (5.3%) and U.S. Treasury Notes (4.8%) as of Feb 29, 2024.
SADAX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 2.8% and 2.5%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.68%. SADAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.
Allspring Disciplined US Core (EVSAX - Free Report) invests most of its assets in equity securities of large-cap companies.
Robert M. Wicentowski has been the lead manager of EVSAX since Jun 30, 2019. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Microsoft Corp (7.6%), Apple Inc. (6.5%) and NVIDIA Corp (3.7%) as of Jan 31, 2024.
EVSAX 's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 10.8% and 15.3%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.84%. EVSAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.
Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?
Zacks' free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>