Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Altisource Portfolio (ASPS) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2024, Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS - Free Report) reported revenue of $36.86 million, up 11.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.21, compared to -$0.68 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.79% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $38.32 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.22, the EPS surprise was +4.55%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Altisource Portfolio performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue - Service revenue: $36.86 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $37.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.1%.
  • Revenue- Non-controlling interests: $0.04 million compared to the $0.33 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +169.2% year over year.
  • Revenue- Reimbursable expenses: $2.22 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.91 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.5%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Altisource Portfolio here>>>

Shares of Altisource Portfolio have returned -10.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (ASPS) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise