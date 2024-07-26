Back to top

HarborOne Bancorp (HONE) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

HarborOne Bancorp (HONE - Free Report) reported $43.27 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.3%. EPS of $0.18 for the same period compares to $0.17 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $42.43 million, representing a surprise of +1.99%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +12.50%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.16.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how HarborOne Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency ratio: 76.2% versus 75.3% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Margin: 2.3% compared to the 2.2% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $11.92 million versus $11.74 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $31.35 million versus $30.64 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of HarborOne Bancorp have returned +26.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

