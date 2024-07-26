Ryder (
Compared to Estimates, Ryder (R) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
Ryder (R - Free Report) reported $3.18 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.3%. EPS of $3.00 for the same period compares to $3.61 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.25 billion, representing a surprise of -2.09%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.17%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.88.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Ryder performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Ryder here>>>
- Operating Revenue- Fleet Management Solutions: $1.28 billion versus $1.29 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.8% change.
- Operating Revenue- Dedicated Transportation Solutions: $485 million compared to the $528.41 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +48.3% year over year.
- Operating Revenue- Supply Chain Solutions: $989 million versus $951.35 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.3% change.
- Revenues- Supply Chain Solutions (SCS)- Subcontracted transportation and fuel: -$352 million versus $353.94 million estimated by two analysts on average.
- Revenues- Fleet Management Solutions: $1.48 billion versus $1.48 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.3% change.
- Revenues- Fleet Management Solutions- SelectCare and other: $176 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $171.64 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.3%.
- Revenues- Dedicated Transportation Solutions: $635 million compared to the $698.73 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +44.3% year over year.
- Revenues- Eliminations: -$272 million versus -$234.47 million estimated by two analysts on average.
- Revenues- Fleet Management Solutions- Commercial rental: $244 million compared to the $254.69 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -18.9% year over year.
- Revenues- Fleet Management Solutions- ChoiceLease: $856 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $861.14 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.6%.
- Revenues- Fleet Management Solutions- Fuel services: $202 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $192.92 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.5%.
- Revenues- Supply Chain Solutions: $1.34 billion versus $1.31 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.7% change.
Shares of Ryder have returned +5.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.