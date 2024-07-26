Honeywell International Inc. (
Compared to Estimates, Honeywell International (HON) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
Honeywell International Inc. (HON - Free Report) reported $9.58 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.7%. EPS of $2.49 for the same period compares to $2.23 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.4 billion, representing a surprise of +1.86%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.89%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.42.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Honeywell International performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Honeywell International here>>>
- Net Industrial Automation sales: $2.51 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.50 billion.
- Net Sales- Aerospace Technologies: $3.89 billion versus $3.80 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.5% change.
- Net Sales- Building Automation: $1.57 billion compared to the $1.54 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4% year over year.
- Net Energy and Sustainability Solutions sales: $1.60 billion versus $1.58 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
- Net Industrial Automation sales- Productivity Solutions and Services: $298 million compared to the $293.21 million average estimate based on two analysts.
- Net Industrial Automation sales- Process Solutions: $1.51 billion versus $1.34 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
- Net Industrial Automation sales- Warehouse and Workflow Solutions: $233 million compared to the $211.59 million average estimate based on two analysts.
- Energy and Sustainability Solutions sales- UOP: $599 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $618.43 million.
- Energy and Sustainability Solutions sales- Advanced Materials: $1.01 billion compared to the $953.67 million average estimate based on two analysts.
- Aerospace Technologies- Defense and Space: $1.43 billion versus $1.34 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.7% change.
- Aerospace Technologies- Commercial Aviation Original Equipment: $668 million compared to the $718.09 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.1% year over year.
- Net Industrial Automation sales- Sensing and Safety Technologies: $466 million compared to the $650.80 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Honeywell International have returned +0.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.