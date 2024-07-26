Alphatec's (ATEC) New EOS Insight System to Boost Spine Care

Alphatec ( ATEC Quick Quote ATEC - Free Report) recently announced the commercial launch of its EOS Insight, a groundbreaking, end-to-end spine surgery platform powered by standardized EOSedge scans and artificial intelligence (AI).
Following the successful completion of the first customer implementation, David G. Schwartz and Craig McMains carried out the EOS Insight-informed surgeries at OrthoIndy Hospital. By modernizing surgery and displacing antiquated clinical procedures, EOS Insight enhances patient outcomes. The system's development employed proven spine-focused expertise to incorporate informatics into each stage of the clinical workflow.
More on the EOS Insight Platform
EOS Insight is a cloud-based software platform that uses AI and the unparalleled precision and capabilities of the EOSedge imaging technology to provide critical information at every stage of spine care. Through EOS Insight, users may access a range of integrated and effective point-of-care applications, such as AI-powered alignment computation, well-informed 3D-surgical planning simulations, patient-specific rods, intra-operative reconciliation, and post-operative patient and practice analytics.
EOS Insight fulfills the requirement of objectivity and standardization in spine surgery by automating the difficult, repetitive operations involved in spine care. For instance, even though alignment has the greatest correlation with favorable long-term surgical outcomes, surgical plans rarely include alignment metrics since doing so requires a laborious and time-consuming manual calculation process. In contrast, EOS Insight computes alignment data in minutes and incorporates it into a personalized surgical strategy.
EOS Insight includes a plethora of features, which include assessing crucial alignment information, including level-identification, calculated measurements and color-coded patient benchmarking to normative values available within minutes of every entire body EOSedge exam. The system also offers a comprehensive surgical planning and simulation platform utilizing an EOS-enabled 3D model of the patient’s spine, allowing calculated surgical correction with ATEC interbodies.
Industry Prospects
Per a report by Precedence Research, the global AI in the healthcare market was estimated to be $15.1 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to surpass $187.95 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 37%. Factors like the growing adoption of digital technologies in the healthcare sector and the increased number of patients at hospitals are likely to drive the market.
Given the market potential, ATEC’s new spine surgery platform is expected to provide a significant boost to the business globally.
Price Performance
For the year-to-date period, ATEC’s shares have plunged 27.8% against the
industry’s growth of 7.3%. The S&P 500 increased 14.1% in the same time frame. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
ATEC carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space that have announced quarterly results are
Boston Scientific Corporation ( BSX Quick Quote BSX - Free Report) , Hologic ( HOLX Quick Quote HOLX - Free Report) and Universal Health Services ( UHS Quick Quote UHS - Free Report) .
Boston Scientific reported first-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of 56 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.8%. Revenues of $3.86 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.9%. It currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). You can see
the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Boston Scientific has a long-term estimated growth rate of 12.5%. BSX’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 7.5%.
Hologic, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 7.4%. Its earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 4.94%.
Hologic’s shares have risen 0.3% year to date compared with the
industry’s 4.7% growth.
Universal Health Services has an Earnings ESP of +2.91% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. UHS has an estimated earnings growth rate of 30.5% for 2024.
UHS’ earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 8.12%.
Image: Bigstock
Alphatec's (ATEC) New EOS Insight System to Boost Spine Care
Alphatec (ATEC - Free Report) recently announced the commercial launch of its EOS Insight, a groundbreaking, end-to-end spine surgery platform powered by standardized EOSedge scans and artificial intelligence (AI).
Following the successful completion of the first customer implementation, David G. Schwartz and Craig McMains carried out the EOS Insight-informed surgeries at OrthoIndy Hospital. By modernizing surgery and displacing antiquated clinical procedures, EOS Insight enhances patient outcomes. The system's development employed proven spine-focused expertise to incorporate informatics into each stage of the clinical workflow.
More on the EOS Insight Platform
EOS Insight is a cloud-based software platform that uses AI and the unparalleled precision and capabilities of the EOSedge imaging technology to provide critical information at every stage of spine care. Through EOS Insight, users may access a range of integrated and effective point-of-care applications, such as AI-powered alignment computation, well-informed 3D-surgical planning simulations, patient-specific rods, intra-operative reconciliation, and post-operative patient and practice analytics.
EOS Insight fulfills the requirement of objectivity and standardization in spine surgery by automating the difficult, repetitive operations involved in spine care. For instance, even though alignment has the greatest correlation with favorable long-term surgical outcomes, surgical plans rarely include alignment metrics since doing so requires a laborious and time-consuming manual calculation process. In contrast, EOS Insight computes alignment data in minutes and incorporates it into a personalized surgical strategy.
EOS Insight includes a plethora of features, which include assessing crucial alignment information, including level-identification, calculated measurements and color-coded patient benchmarking to normative values available within minutes of every entire body EOSedge exam. The system also offers a comprehensive surgical planning and simulation platform utilizing an EOS-enabled 3D model of the patient’s spine, allowing calculated surgical correction with ATEC interbodies.
Industry Prospects
Per a report by Precedence Research, the global AI in the healthcare market was estimated to be $15.1 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to surpass $187.95 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 37%. Factors like the growing adoption of digital technologies in the healthcare sector and the increased number of patients at hospitals are likely to drive the market.
Given the market potential, ATEC’s new spine surgery platform is expected to provide a significant boost to the business globally.
Price Performance
For the year-to-date period, ATEC’s shares have plunged 27.8% against the industry’s growth of 7.3%. The S&P 500 increased 14.1% in the same time frame.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
ATEC carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space that have announced quarterly results are Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX - Free Report) , Hologic (HOLX - Free Report) and Universal Health Services (UHS - Free Report) .
Boston Scientific reported first-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share of 56 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.8%. Revenues of $3.86 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.9%. It currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Boston Scientific has a long-term estimated growth rate of 12.5%. BSX’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 7.5%.
Hologic, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 7.4%. Its earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 4.94%.
Hologic’s shares have risen 0.3% year to date compared with the industry’s 4.7% growth.
Universal Health Services has an Earnings ESP of +2.91% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. UHS has an estimated earnings growth rate of 30.5% for 2024.
UHS’ earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 8.12%.