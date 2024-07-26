Terumo (TRUMY) Unit Reveals WEB 17 Device Effective in Aneurysms

Terumo Corporation’s ( TRUMY Quick Quote TRUMY - Free Report) wholly-owned subsidiary MicroVention, Inc. recently announced the publication of the Clinical Evaluation of WEB 17 Device in Intracranial Aneurysms (CLEVER) study results. The data from the study assessed the safety and effectiveness of the WEB 17 device in treating both ruptured and unruptured intracranial aneurysms.
The study's findings confirm that the WEB 17 system is as safe and effective as previous generations, with a low complication rate and no rebleeds at both 30 days and one year.
Significance of the Announcement
Data from the CLEVER study evaluating the WEB 17 device in 163 patients across 17 European centers demonstrated that the device maintains a high efficacy rate, with 86.5% adequate occlusion for ruptured aneurysms and 82.4% for unruptured aneurysms at one year.
These results underscore the reliability and safety of the WEB 17 system, reinforcing its position as the most extensively studied intrasaccular device available. With over 200 peer-reviewed publications and seven good clinical practice studies, the WEB device continues to lead in the treatment of wide-neck bifurcation aneurysms, offering a single-device solution that minimizes the need for dual antiplatelet regimens.
This milestone, along with the five-year anniversary of WEB in the United States, highlights Terumo’s commitment to advancing neurovascular care and providing innovative medical technologies that enhance patient outcomes.
More on the WEB Device
In the United States, the WEB Aneurysm Embolization System is approved for treating saccular, wide neck bifurcation intracranial aneurysms located at the middle cerebral artery bifurcation, internal carotid artery terminus, anterior communicating artery complex, or basilar artery apex. It is indicated for aneurysms with a dome diameter of 3 mm to 10 mm and either a neck size of 4 mm or greater or a dome-to-neck ratio greater than 1 and less than 2.
For the European market, the device is intended for the endovascular embolization of both ruptured and unruptured intracranial aneurysms, as well as other neurovascular abnormalities like arteriovenous fistulae. It is also designed for vascular occlusion within the neurovascular system to permanently obstruct blood flow to an aneurysm or other vascular malformation.
The recent development reinforces Terumo’s commitment to advancing neurovascular care by providing innovative and effective treatment options for patients worldwide.
Industry Prospects
Per a report in Future Market Insights, the global cerebral aneurysm management market was valued at $1.56 billion in 2023. It is anticipated to reach $2.98 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 6.7%.
The market for cerebral aneurysm management in Europe is growing due to a combination of factors such as increasing incidence, advancements in technology, a growing geriatric population, increasing healthcare spending and increased awareness about the condition.
The robust growth is likely due to the rising incidence of cerebral aneurysms worldwide, which is driving demand for effective management and treatment options. The development of minimally invasive techniques such as Surgical Clipping, Endovascular Coiling and Flow Diverter Stenting, and new devices for the treatment of cerebral aneurysms are driving growth in the market.
Other Recent Developments at MicroVention
Earlier this month, MicroVention announced the publication of the SOFAST study. This U.S. prospective, multicenter study evaluated the SOFIA Flow Plus Aspiration Catheter for its efficacy in treating acute ischemic stroke caused by large vessel occlusion.
Last month, MicroVention announced the commercial availability of the LVIS EVO Intraluminal Support Device in the United States for the treatment of wide-neck intracranial aneurysms. The LVIS EVO device features advanced DFT wire construction and braid design, offering enhanced visualization, optimized opening, and precise placement. With the entire stent body fully visible under fluoroscopy, the device provides wall apposition confirmation, ensuring accurate and effective treatment.
Price Performance
Shares of Terumo have increased 4.8% so far this year compared with 4.3% rise of the
The S&P 500 witnessed a 17% rise in the same time frame.
Currently, Terumo carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Some top-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are
Quest Diagnostics ( DGX Quick Quote DGX - Free Report) , Universal Health Services ( UHS Quick Quote UHS - Free Report) and Haemonetics ( HAE Quick Quote HAE - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Quest Diagnostics has an estimated long-term growth rate of 5.20%. DGX’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 3.67%.
Quest Diagnostics shares have gained 3.2% compared with the
industry’s 10.9% rise so far this year.
Universal Health Services has an estimated long-term growth rate of 15.20%. UHS’ earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average being 8.12%.
Universal Health Services has gained 17.5% compared with the
industry's 10.2% rise so far this year.
Haemonetics has an estimated long-term growth rate of 12.00%. HAE’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 13.24%.
Haemonetics’ shares have increased 7.1% compared with the industry's 3.2% rise so far this year.
