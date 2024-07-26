We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Rollins' (ROL) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, Increase Y/Y
Rollins, Inc.’s (ROL - Free Report) first-quarter 2024 earnings met the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues beat the same.
Adjusted earnings of 27 cents per share increased 17.4% year over year. Revenues of $891.9 million beat the consensus mark by a slight margin and improved 8.7% year over year. Organic revenues of $877.8 million increased 7.7% year over year. Rollins’ performance in the quarter was positively impacted by a healthy demand environment for its services.
Rollins’ shares have gained 11.5% in the past year, underperforming the 14.1% rally of the industry it belongs to.
Rollins, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Rollins, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Rollins, Inc. Quote
Quarter Details
Residential revenues increased 6.3% year over year to $408.4 million and beat our estimate of $401.9 million. Commercial revenues increased 9.9% year over year to $287.8 million and surpassed our estimate of $283.7 million. Termite and ancillary revenues increased 11.8% year over year to $186 million and missed our estimate of $187.7 million.
Adjusted EBITDA of $210 million increased 15.3% year over year. This compares to our expectation of an adjusted EBITDA of $206.4 million, up 14.6% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 23.6% increased 140 basis points (bps) year over year compared with our expectation of an adjusted EBITDA margin of 23.4%, up 110 bps year over year.
Rollins exited the quarter with a cash and cash equivalents balance of $106.7 million compared with the prior quarter’s $113 million. Long-term debt at the end of the quarter was $502 million compared with $510.9 million at the end of the prior quarter.
The company generated $145.1 million of cash from operating activities in the quarter and capital expenditure was $8.7 million. Free cash flow came in at $136.4 million. The company paid dividends worth $73 million in the quarter.
Currently, Rollins carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Recent Earnings Snapshots
Omnicom (OMC - Free Report) reported impressive second-quarter 2024 results, wherein both earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
OMC’s earnings of $1.95 per share beat the consensus estimate by 3.7% and increased 7.7% year over year. Total revenues of $3.9 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 1.1% and increased 6.8% year over year.
Equifax (EFX - Free Report) reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2024 results.
EFX’s adjusted earnings were $1.82 per share, beating the consensus estimate by 5.8% and increasing 6.4% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $1.4 billion missed the consensus estimate by a slight margin but increased 8.6% from the year-ago quarter.
ManpowerGroup (MAN - Free Report) reported mixed second-quarter 2024 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missing the same.
Quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.3 per share surpassed the consensus mark by 2.4% but declined 17.7% year over year. Revenues of $4.5 billion lagged the consensus mark by a slight margin and dipped 6.9% year over year.