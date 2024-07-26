We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Waste Management (WM) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, Rise Y/Y
Waste Management Inc. (WM - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2024 results, wherein earnings met the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while revenues missed the same.
WM’s adjusted earnings per share were $1.8, which increased 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues of $5.4 billion missed the consensus estimate by a slight margin but increased 5.5% from the year-ago quarter.
Thestock has gained 26.6% in the past year, outperforming 22.9% and 22.6% growth of the industry it belongs to and the Zacks S&P 500 Composite, respectively.
Quarterly Numbers in Detail
The Collection segment recorded revenues of $4.2 billion, rising 4% from the year-ago quarter and surpassing our estimate of $4 billion. The Landfill segment’s top line grew 2.2% year over year to $1.3 billion and met our estimate. Total revenues in the Transfer segment increased 5.6% to $618 million and outpaced our expectation of $604.4 million. The Recycling segment’s revenues rose 20.6% to $475 million and beat our expectation of $416.2 million. The figures are before the alignment of intercompany adjustment.
The adjusted operating EBITDA was $1.6 billion, which met our estimate and increased 10.3% from the year-ago quarter. The adjusted operating EBITDA margin increased 130 basis points to 30% from the year-ago quarter and beat our estimate of 28.7%.
Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
Waste Management exited the second quarter of 2024 with cash and cash equivalents of $172 million compared with $322 million at the end of the prior quarter. The long-term debt (less current portion) was $16.5 billion compared with $15.8 billion at the end of the prior quarter.
WM generated $1.2 billion in cash from operating activities in the reported quarter, while capital expenditure was $667 million. The free cash flow was $530 million. In the second quarter of 2024, $608 million in cash dividends was distributed to shareholders. The company’s share repurchases amounted to $262 million.
2024 Outlook
For 2024, the adjusted operating EBITDA is expected to be $6.375-$6.525 billion. The free cash flow is estimated between $2 and $2.15.
Currently, WM carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Earnings Snapshot of Some Business Services Stock
Fiserv, Inc. (FI - Free Report) reported mixed second-quarter 2024 results.
FI’s adjusted earnings per share (excluding 60 cents from non-recurring items) of $2.1 outpaced the consensus mark by 1.9% and increased 17.7% year over year. Adjusted revenues of $4.8 billion missed the consensus estimate by a slight margin but rose on a year-over-year basis.
IQVIA Holdings Analytics Inc. (IQV - Free Report) reported impressive second-quarter 2024 results.
Adjusted earnings (excluding 67 cents from non-recurring items) were $2.6 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.3% and increasing 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues of $3.8 billion surpassed the consensus estimate marginally and rose 2.3% from the year-ago quarter.