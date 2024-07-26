Back to top

Teradyne (TER) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Teradyne (TER - Free Report) reported $729.88 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.6%. EPS of $0.86 for the same period compares to $0.79 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $706.55 million, representing a surprise of +3.30%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +13.16%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.76.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Teradyne performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Semiconductor Test: $543 million compared to the $489.07 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.4% year over year.
  • Revenue- Industrial Automation (Robotics): $90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $94.21 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +25.6%.
  • Revenue- Wireless Test: $36 million versus $33.52 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -17.9% change.
  • Revenue- Systems Test: $61 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $83.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -35.3%.
Shares of Teradyne have returned -2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

