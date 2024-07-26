The Trade Desk (TTD) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

In the latest market close, The Trade Desk (
TTD Quick Quote TTD - Free Report) reached $90.88, with a +1.75% movement compared to the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.51%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.93%.
Coming into today, shares of the digital-advertising platform operator had lost 8.59% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 2.41%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.26%.
The upcoming earnings release of The Trade Desk will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on August 8, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.36, indicating a 28.57% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $577.51 million, up 24.4% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.57 per share and revenue of $2.42 billion, which would represent changes of +24.6% and +24.49%, respectively, from the prior year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for The Trade Desk. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. At present, The Trade Desk boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note The Trade Desk's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 57.05. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 22.55.
It is also worth noting that TTD currently has a PEG ratio of 2.48. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Internet - Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.12 at yesterday's closing price.
The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 157, this industry ranks in the bottom 38% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.
Image: Bigstock
