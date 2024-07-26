We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
NIO Inc. (NIO) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know
The latest trading session saw NIO Inc. (NIO - Free Report) ending at $4.27, denoting a -0.7% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.51% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.93%.
The the stock of company has fallen by 7.33% in the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 7.26% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.26%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of NIO Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.46, showcasing a 9.8% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.35 billion, up 94.47% from the year-ago period.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$1.41 per share and a revenue of $9.24 billion, indicating changes of +19.43% and +18.64%, respectively, from the former year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for NIO Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. As of now, NIO Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, placing it within the bottom 27% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
