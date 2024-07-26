We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors
In the latest trading session, Ulta Beauty (ULTA - Free Report) closed at $363.30, marking a -1.71% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.51%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.2%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.93%.
Heading into today, shares of the beauty products retailer had lost 4.71% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 2.37% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.26% in that time.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Ulta Beauty in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $5.51, indicating an 8.47% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.62 billion, up 3.48% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $25.67 per share and revenue of $11.54 billion, which would represent changes of -1.38% and +2.98%, respectively, from the prior year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Ulta Beauty. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.37% lower. Ulta Beauty is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
In terms of valuation, Ulta Beauty is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.4. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 13.13 for its industry.
Investors should also note that ULTA has a PEG ratio of 1.71 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Retail - Miscellaneous industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.71.
The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 201, placing it within the bottom 21% of over 250 industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.