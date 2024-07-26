Ecopetrol (EC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Ecopetrol (
EC Quick Quote EC - Free Report) standing at $10.68, reflecting a +0.75% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.51%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.93%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and natural gas exploration company had lost 5.1% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 11.51% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 0.26% in that time.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Ecopetrol in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.59, signifying a 31.11% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.71 billion, up 12.42% from the year-ago period.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.41 per share and a revenue of $33.46 billion, indicating changes of +1.26% and +0.86%, respectively, from the former year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Ecopetrol. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.37% lower. Currently, Ecopetrol is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Looking at valuation, Ecopetrol is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.4. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 4.31 for its industry.
It is also worth noting that EC currently has a PEG ratio of 1.01. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Oil and Gas - Integrated - Emerging Markets industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.59.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - Emerging Markets industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 222, positioning it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.
