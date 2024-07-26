We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors
The latest trading session saw Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN - Free Report) ending at $3.22, denoting a +0.31% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.51%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.2%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.93%.
Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 7.49% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Industrial Products sector with its gain of 0.33% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.26%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Broadwind Energy, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0, indicating a 100% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $37.13 million, down 26.98% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.09 per share and revenue of $151.41 million, which would represent changes of -75% and -25.59%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Broadwind Energy, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. As of now, Broadwind Energy, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Broadwind Energy, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 35.67. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.17.
The Manufacturing - General Industrial industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.