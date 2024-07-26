We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Brinker International (EAT) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know
The latest trading session saw Brinker International (EAT - Free Report) ending at $62.91, denoting a +0.35% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.51%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.2%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.93%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the operator of restaurant chains Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy had lost 13.97% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 2.37% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.26% in that time.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Brinker International in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on August 14, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.61, reflecting a 15.83% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.15 billion, indicating a 6.93% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Brinker International. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.04% higher within the past month. Currently, Brinker International is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
With respect to valuation, Brinker International is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.55. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 19.5 of its industry.
Meanwhile, EAT's PEG ratio is currently 0.63. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Retail - Restaurants was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.88 at yesterday's closing price.
The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, finds itself in the bottom 39% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow EAT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.