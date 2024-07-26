We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Why the Market Dipped But C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Gained Today
C3.ai, Inc. (AI - Free Report) closed at $26.84 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.44% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.51%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.2%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.93%.
The company's shares have seen a decrease of 4.27% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.41% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.26%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of C3.ai, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, C3.ai, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.13 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 44.44%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $87.12 million, up 42% from the prior-year quarter.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.54 per share and a revenue of $384.09 million, representing changes of -14.89% and +28.21%, respectively, from the prior year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for C3.ai, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. C3.ai, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 93, this industry ranks in the top 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.