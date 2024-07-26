Tyson Foods (TSN) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

Tyson Foods (
TSN Quick Quote TSN - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $60.29, moving +1.53% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.51%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.93%.
Heading into today, shares of the meat producer had gained 4.36% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 0.13% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.26% in that time.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Tyson Foods in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on August 5, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.61, signifying a 306.67% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $13.17 billion, up 0.2% from the year-ago period.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.61 per share and a revenue of $52.89 billion, representing changes of +94.78% and +0.03%, respectively, from the prior year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Tyson Foods. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.39% higher. Tyson Foods currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Tyson Foods is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 22.78. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 19.72.
It's also important to note that TSN currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.45. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the Food - Meat Products industry stood at 0.45 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 23, this industry ranks in the top 10% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.
