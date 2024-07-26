We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
QuickLogic (QUIK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
The latest trading session saw QuickLogic (QUIK - Free Report) ending at $11.03, denoting a +1.38% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.51%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.2%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.93%.
The the stock of maker of chips for mobile and portable electronics manufacturers has risen by 4.21% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.41% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.26%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of QuickLogic in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.01, signifying a 108.33% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.5 million, up 54.11% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.50 per share and a revenue of $27.5 million, demonstrating changes of +194.12% and +29.73%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for QuickLogic should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. QuickLogic presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, QuickLogic is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.76. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 35.01.
The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, placing it within the top 29% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.