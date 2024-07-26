We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Super Group (SGHC) Limited (SGHC) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note
Super Group (SGHC - Free Report) Limited (SGHC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $3.74, moving +1.91% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.51%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.93%.
The the stock of company has risen by 23.57% in the past month, leading the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 3.37% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.26%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Super Group (SGHC - Free Report) Limited in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on August 7, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.11, indicating a 57.14% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $436.89 million, indicating a 5.4% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.35 per share and a revenue of $1.69 billion, demonstrating changes of +775% and +8.8%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Super Group (SGHC - Free Report) Limited. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Super Group (SGHC - Free Report) Limited presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, Super Group (SGHC - Free Report) Limited is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 10.49. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 17.02 of its industry.
The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, finds itself in the top 42% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.