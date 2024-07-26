We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) Stock Moves -0.5%: What You Should Know
SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP - Free Report) closed at $2 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.5% move from the prior day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.51%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.93%.
The the stock of company has fallen by 9.46% in the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's loss of 1.69% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.26%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of SPAR Group, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0, signifying a 100% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $44 million, reflecting a 33.27% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.31 per share and a revenue of $193.7 million, signifying shifts of +47.62% and -26.28%, respectively, from the last year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for SPAR Group, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. SPAR Group, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, SPAR Group, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.48. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.84.
The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, finds itself in the top 35% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow SGRP in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.