CyberArk (CYBR) Stock Moves -0.49%: What You Should Know
The latest trading session saw CyberArk (CYBR - Free Report) ending at $256.86, denoting a -0.49% adjustment from its last day's close. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.51%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.93%.
Heading into today, shares of the maker of software that detects attacks on privileged accounts had lost 1.77% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.41% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 0.26% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of CyberArk will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on August 8, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.41, indicating a 1266.67% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $219.26 million, up 24.69% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.04 per share and revenue of $935.16 million. These totals would mark changes of +82.14% and +24.38%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CyberArk. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Right now, CyberArk possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Investors should also note CyberArk's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 126.53. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.26.
Meanwhile, CYBR's PEG ratio is currently 3.79. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Computers - IT Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.27 at yesterday's closing price.
The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, finds itself in the top 37% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
