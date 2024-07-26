American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

American Eagle Outfitters (
AEO Quick Quote AEO - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $21.21, demonstrating a +1.73% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.51% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.93%.
The teen clothing retailer's stock has climbed by 1.21% in the past month, exceeding the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 2.37% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.26%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of American Eagle Outfitters in its upcoming release. On that day, American Eagle Outfitters is projected to report earnings of $0.36 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 44%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.3 billion, indicating an 8.18% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.75 per share and revenue of $5.43 billion, indicating changes of +15.13% and +3.16%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for American Eagle Outfitters. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. American Eagle Outfitters is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, American Eagle Outfitters is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.93. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 14.48 of its industry.
We can additionally observe that AEO currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.01. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.9.
The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 158, this industry ranks in the bottom 38% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
