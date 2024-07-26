Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Healthpeak (DOC) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Healthpeak (DOC - Free Report) reported $695.5 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 27.5%. EPS of $0.45 for the same period compares to $0.09 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $660.55 million, representing a surprise of +5.29%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.27%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.44.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Healthpeak performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Interest income: $7.83 million versus $5.37 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +48.4% change.
  • Revenues- Rental and related revenues: $546.78 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $459.95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +33.4%.
  • Revenues- Resident fees and services: $140.89 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $140.70 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.2%.
  • Net Earnings per Share (Diluted): $0.21 versus $0.10 estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of Healthpeak have returned +7.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

