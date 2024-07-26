Back to top

Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Digital Realty Trust (DLR - Free Report) reported $1.36 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.7%. EPS of $1.65 for the same period compares to $0.37 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.38 billion, representing a surprise of -1.57%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.23%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.63.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Digital Realty Trust performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Earnings per Share (Diluted): $0.20 versus $0.27 estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Rental revenues: $912.99 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $919.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5%.
  • Revenues- Tenant reimbursements- Utilities: $274.51 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $296 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -16.9%.
  • Revenues- Tenant reimbursements- Other: $41.96 million versus $44.15 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.2% change.
  • Revenues- Tenant reimbursements: $316.47 million versus $340.15 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -16% change.
  • Revenues- Interconnection and other: $109.51 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $110.79 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.8%.
  • Revenues- Other: $2.13 million versus $0.74 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +128% change.
  • Revenues- Fee Income: $15.66 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $13.96 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5%.
Shares of Digital Realty Trust have returned +3.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

