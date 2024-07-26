Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Juniper (JNPR) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Juniper Networks (JNPR - Free Report) reported $1.19 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 16.8%. EPS of $0.31 for the same period compares to $0.58 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.73% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.24 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.44, the EPS surprise was -29.55%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Juniper performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net revenues- Hardware Maintenance and Professional Services: $400.20 million compared to the $398.97 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.2% year over year.
  • Net revenues- Campus and Branch: $279.90 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $274.81 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -24.6%.
  • Net revenues- Data Center: $168.70 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $171.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -15.8%.
  • Net revenues- Wide Area Networking: $340.80 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $396.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -28.2%.
  • Revenue- Service: $508.40 million compared to the $449.93 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.9% year over year.
  • Revenue- Product: $681.20 million versus $798.55 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -29.3% change.
  • Revenue- Service Provider: $367.10 million compared to the $406.04 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -22.5% year over year.
  • Revenue- Enterprise: $554.60 million compared to the $555.25 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -14.1% year over year.
  • Revenue- Cloud: $267.90 million versus $250.86 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -13.9% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Juniper here>>>

Shares of Juniper have returned +3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise