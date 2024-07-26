Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Mohawk Industries (MHK) Q2 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2024, Mohawk Industries (MHK - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.8 billion, down 5.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.00, compared to $2.76 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.84 billion, representing a surprise of -1.47%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.70%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.76.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Mohawk Industries performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales- Global Ceramic: $1.12 billion versus $1.11 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.4% change.
  • Net sales- Flooring ROW: $727.20 million versus $748.65 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.3% change.
  • Net sales- Flooring NA: $958.50 million versus $987.35 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.3% change.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Global Ceramic: $94.80 million compared to the $93.85 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Flooring NA: $82 million compared to the $74.16 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Flooring ROW: $91.40 million compared to the $82.74 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- Corporate and intersegment eliminations: -$11.50 million versus -$11.74 million estimated by four analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Mohawk Industries here>>>

Shares of Mohawk Industries have returned +19.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise