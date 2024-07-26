Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Deckers (DECK) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, Deckers (DECK - Free Report) reported revenue of $825.35 million, up 22.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.52, compared to $2.41 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $805.49 million, representing a surprise of +2.47%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +25.91%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.59.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Deckers performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales by brand and channel- Teva brands- Total: $46.30 million versus $46.62 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.3% change.
  • Net sales by brand and channel- UGG brand- Total: $223 million versus $220.79 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.1% change.
  • Net sales by brand and channel- Sanuk brands- Total: $6.90 million versus $8.67 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -28.1% change.
  • Net sales by brand and channel- Other brands- Total: $4 million compared to the $1.91 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +122.2% year over year.
  • Net sales by brand and channel- HOKA brand- Total: $545.20 million compared to the $533.90 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +29.7% year over year.
Shares of Deckers have returned -13.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

