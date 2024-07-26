Back to top

Eastman Chemical (EMN) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Eastman Chemical (EMN - Free Report) reported $2.36 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.7%. EPS of $2.15 for the same period compares to $1.99 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.37 billion, representing a surprise of -0.26%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.04%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.99.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Eastman Chemical performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Chemical Intermediates: $515 million versus $492.56 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.2% change.
  • Net Sales- Fibers: $330 million versus $355.48 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.2% change.
  • Net Sales- Advanced Materials: $795 million compared to the $797.26 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.6% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Additives & Functional Products: $718 million versus $723.61 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.9% change.
  • Net Sales- Other: $5 million compared to the $2.50 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +400% year over year.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Additives & Functional Products: $123 million versus $114.90 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Advanced Materials: $131 million versus $130.46 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Chemical Intermediates: $22 million compared to the $20.03 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Other: -$61 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of -$53.76 million.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Fibers: $122 million compared to the $117.59 million average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of Eastman Chemical have returned -1.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

