Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) Stock Moves -0.45%: What You Should Know
The latest trading session saw Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG - Free Report) ending at $24.40, denoting a -0.45% adjustment from its last day's close. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.51%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.93%.
The company's stock has dropped by 14.06% in the past month, falling short of the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 2.37% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.26%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Sweetgreen, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on August 8, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.12, reflecting a 40% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $179.69 million, up 17.8% from the year-ago period.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$0.73 per share and revenue of $671.27 million, indicating changes of +24.74% and +14.94%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Sweetgreen, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.34% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Sweetgreen, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, finds itself in the bottom 39% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
