Jumia Technologies (JMIA) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts
Jumia Technologies (JMIA - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $12.29, indicating a +0.41% change from the previous session's end. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.51% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.93%.
The company's stock has climbed by 68.13% in the past month, exceeding the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 2.37% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.26%.
The upcoming earnings release of Jumia Technologies will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on August 6, 2024.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$0.25 per share and a revenue of $208.18 million, indicating changes of +74.49% and +4.57%, respectively, from the former year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Jumia Technologies. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Currently, Jumia Technologies is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, placing it within the top 25% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.