Bloom Energy (BE) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

Bloom Energy (
BE Quick Quote BE - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $14.48, indicating no change from the previous session's end. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.51% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.2%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.93%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the developer of fuel cell systems had gained 14.74% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 11.51% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.26% in that time.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Bloom Energy in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.06, indicating a 64.71% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $315.64 million, showing a 4.83% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.14 per share and a revenue of $1.47 billion, signifying shifts of +240% and +10.07%, respectively, from the last year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Bloom Energy. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.11% lower. Bloom Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Bloom Energy has a Forward P/E ratio of 101.61 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.79.
Also, we should mention that BE has a PEG ratio of 4.06. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Alternative Energy - Other industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.57 as of yesterday's close.
The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, putting it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
