We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Ouster, Inc. (OUST) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors
Ouster, Inc. (OUST - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $13.41, moving -1.25% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.51% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.93%.
The company's stock has climbed by 39.28% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.41% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.26%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Ouster, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on August 13, 2024.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$2.34 per share and a revenue of $92.2 million, demonstrating changes of +62.26% and +10.71%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Ouster, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Ouster, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 172, this industry ranks in the bottom 32% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.