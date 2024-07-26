Back to top

The Hartford (HIG) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

The Hartford (HIG - Free Report) reported $4.46 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.4%. EPS of $2.50 for the same period compares to $1.88 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.65% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.49 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.26, the EPS surprise was +10.62%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how The Hartford performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Commercial line - Loss and loss adjustment expense ratio: 58.4% compared to the 60.3% average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Commercial line - Expense ratio: 31.1% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 31.1%.
  • Commercial Lines - Underlying combined ratio: 87.4% compared to the 88.7% average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Commercial line - Combined ratio: 89.8% compared to the 91.6% average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Revenue- Property and Casualty- Net investment income: $471 million versus $476.21 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.5% change.
  • Earned Premium- Commercial Line: $3.12 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $3.17 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.1%.
  • Earned Premium- Personal Lines: $849 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $836.37 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.7%.
  • Revenue- Net investment income- Group benefits: $112 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $121.24 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.9%.
  • Fee income- Personal Lines: $8 million compared to the $7.92 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.3% year over year.
  • Fee income- Commercial Line: $11 million compared to the $10.50 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10% year over year.
  • Revenue- Earned premiums- Group benefits: $1.61 billion versus $1.63 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.2% change.
  • Total Property & Casualty- Earned Premium: $3.97 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $4.01 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.9%.
Shares of The Hartford have returned -0.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

