Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL - Free Report) reported revenue of $384.55 million, up 30% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.75, compared to $2.88 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $377.37 million, representing a surprise of +1.91%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.53%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.52.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Kinsale Capital Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Expense Ratio: 21.1% versus 20.9% estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Combined Ratio: 77.7% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 79.6%.
  • Loss Ratio: 56.6% versus 58.7% estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Net investment income: $35.85 million versus $34.79 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +48.3% change.
  • Revenues- Net Earned Premiums: $332.46 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $333.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +29.3%.
  • Revenues- Other income: $0.74 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $0.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +70.1%.
  • Revenues- Fee Income: $8.99 million compared to the $9.05 million average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of Kinsale Capital Group have returned -1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

