Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Coursera (COUR) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Coursera (COUR - Free Report) reported $170.34 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.8%. EPS of $0.09 for the same period compares to $0.00 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $164.4 million, representing a surprise of +3.61%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +800.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.01.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Coursera performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total registered learners: 155 million compared to the 152.85 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Number of Degrees Students: 22,600 versus 22,668 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Paid Enterprise Customers: 1,511 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,508.
  • Revenues- Consumer: $97.30 million versus $92.64 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.8% change.
  • Revenues- Degrees: $14.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $13.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.4%.
  • Revenues- Enterprise: $58.70 million compared to the $58.34 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.3% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Coursera here>>>

Shares of Coursera have returned +11.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Coursera, Inc. (COUR) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise