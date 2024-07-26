Back to top

Skechers (SKX) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Skechers (SKX - Free Report) reported $2.16 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.2%. EPS of $0.91 for the same period compares to $0.98 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.22 billion, representing a surprise of -2.75%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -3.19%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.94.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Skechers performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific: $564.20 million compared to the $620.98 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.2% year over year.
  • Geographic Revenue- Europe, Middle East & Africa: $492.50 million compared to the $451.77 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.7% year over year.
  • Geographic Revenue- Americas: $1.10 billion compared to the $1.14 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.2% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Total Wholesale: $1.13 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.17 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.7%.
  • Net Sales- Total Direct-to-consumer: $1.03 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.04 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.2%.
  • Net Sales- International Direct-to-consumer: $608.60 million versus $615.10 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.2% change.
  • Net Sales- International Wholesale: $685.20 million versus $738.92 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Sales- Domestic Wholesale: $446.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $425.42 million.
  • Net Sales- Domestic Direct-to-consumer: $416.90 million versus $432.75 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.4% change.
Shares of Skechers have returned -10.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

