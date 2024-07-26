Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Olin (OLN) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Olin (OLN - Free Report) reported $1.64 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.5%. EPS of $0.62 for the same period compares to $1.13 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.99% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.71 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.70, the EPS surprise was -11.43%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Olin performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales- Epoxy: $317.70 million compared to the $350.95 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.8% year over year.
  • Sales- Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls: $920.30 million compared to the $946.05 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.2% year over year.
  • Sales- Winchester: $406 million versus $389.95 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.8% change.
  • Income before Taxes- Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls: $99.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $119.87 million.
  • Income before Taxes- Winchester: $70.30 million compared to the $70.38 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Income before Taxes- Epoxy: -$3 million compared to the -$4.41 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Olin have returned -1.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

