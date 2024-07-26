Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, Cincinnati Financial (
CINF Quick Quote CINF - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.41 billion, up 10.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.29, compared to $1.21 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.61% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.45 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.97, the EPS surprise was +32.99%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Cincinnati Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Property Casualty Insurance Segment - Expense Ratio: 30.4% compared to the 29.9% average estimate based on six analysts. Property Casualty Insurance Segment - Loss and loss expenses: 68.1% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 70.4%. Property Casualty Insurance Segment - Combined Ratio: 98.5% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 100.2%. Commercial Lines Insurance - Loss and loss expenses: 67.4% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 69.2%. Revenue- Excess and surplus lines insurance- Earned premiums: $151 million compared to the $152.58 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.4% year over year. Total revenues- Excess and surplus lines insurance: $152 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $153.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.3%. Investment income, net of expenses- Total: $242 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $247.71 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10%. Total revenues- Life Insurance Subsidiary: $123 million versus $82.96 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.2% change. Total revenues- Commercial lines insurance: $1.11 billion compared to the $1.13 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.8% year over year. Total revenues- Personal lines insurance: $632 million compared to the $622.24 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +27.9% year over year. Revenues- Commercial lines insurance- Fee revenues: $1 million versus $1 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change. Revenues- Life Insurance Subsidiary- Fee revenues: $2 million compared to the $1.20 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -33.3% year over year. View all Key Company Metrics for Cincinnati Financial here>>>
Shares of Cincinnati Financial have returned +4.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.
