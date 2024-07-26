Back to top

Image: Bigstock

BJ's Restaurants (BJRI) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

BJ's Restaurants (BJRI - Free Report) reported $349.93 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.1%. EPS of $0.72 for the same period compares to $0.50 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $350.18 million, representing a surprise of -0.07%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +46.94%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.49.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how BJ's Restaurants performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable restaurant sales: -0.6% versus -0.6% estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Number of restaurants: 216 compared to the 217 average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Restaurant operating weeks: 2,821 compared to the 2,824 average estimate based on four analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for BJ's Restaurants here>>>

Shares of BJ's Restaurants have returned +5.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise