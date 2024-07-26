Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Boyd (BYD) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Boyd Gaming (BYD - Free Report) reported $967.51 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.5%. EPS of $1.58 for the same period compares to $1.58 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +6.84% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $905.56 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.47, the EPS surprise was +7.48%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Boyd performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Online: $129.93 million compared to the $89.77 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +52.9% year over year.
  • Revenues by Segment- Downtown Las Vegas: $57.70 million compared to the $53.31 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.9% year over year.
  • Revenues by Segment- Midwest and South Region: $521.75 million compared to the $514.81 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.6% year over year.
  • Revenues by Segment- Managed & Other: $33.08 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $30.41 million.
  • Revenues by Segment- Las Vegas Locals: $225.05 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $220.74 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.6%.
  • Adjusted EBITDAR- Online: $17.06 million compared to the $14.85 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDAR- Managed & Other: $23.14 million versus $20.28 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDAR- Las Vegas Locals: $109.25 million compared to the $107.30 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDAR- Downtown Las Vegas: $22.02 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $19.51 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDAR- Midwest and South: $195.46 million compared to the $191.78 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDAR- Corporate expense: -$22.73 million versus -$23.03 million estimated by four analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Boyd here>>>

Shares of Boyd have returned +5.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise