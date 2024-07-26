Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Tree.com (TREE) Q2 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended June 2024, Tree.com (TREE - Free Report) reported revenue of $210.1 million, up 15.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.54, compared to $1.14 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $194.07 million, representing a surprise of +8.26%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -26.03%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.73.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Tree.com performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Insurance: $122.10 million versus $86.14 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +109.1% change.
  • Revenue- Home: $32.20 million compared to the $34.26 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -22.6% year over year.
  • Revenue- Consumer: $55.90 million compared to the $62.69 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -32.2% year over year.
  • Segment profit- Home: $9.30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $10.66 million.
  • Segment profit- Insurance: $36.40 million versus $34.34 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Segment profit- Consumer: $26.90 million compared to the $32.22 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Tree.com here>>>

Shares of Tree.com have returned +31% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


LendingTree, Inc. (TREE) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise