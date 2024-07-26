Back to top

Preferred Bank (PFBC) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, Preferred Bank (PFBC - Free Report) reported revenue of $69.51 million, down 9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.48, compared to $2.61 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $70.55 million, representing a surprise of -1.47%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.77%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.39.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Preferred Bank performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 28.3% versus 28.5% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Margin: 4% compared to the 4.1% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total non-performing loans: $40.60 million compared to the $36.81 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Average Interest-Earning Assets: $6.73 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $6.67 billion.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans: 0.7% versus 0.3% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net interest income before provision for credit losses: $66.11 million compared to the $67.06 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total noninterest income: $3.40 million compared to the $3.13 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Preferred Bank have returned +14% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

