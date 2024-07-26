We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Compared to Estimates, Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
Texas Roadhouse (TXRH - Free Report) reported $1.34 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.5%. EPS of $1.79 for the same period compares to $1.22 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.04% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.34 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.66, the EPS surprise was +7.83%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Texas Roadhouse performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Comparable restaurant sales growth - Company restaurants: 9.3% versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 8.7%.
- Restaurants at the end - Total: 762 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 761.
- Restaurants at the end - Company - Total: 650 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 650.
- Comparable restaurant sales growth - U.S. Franchise-owned restaurants: 8.3% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 8.2%.
- Restaurants at the end - Franchise - Total: 112 compared to the 112 average estimate based on five analysts.
- Number of restaurants opened - Franchise: 3 compared to the 3 average estimate based on five analysts.
- Number of restaurants opened - Company: 6 versus 6 estimated by five analysts on average.
- Store weeks - Franchise restaurants: 1,389 compared to the 1,421 average estimate based on four analysts.
- Restaurants at the end - Company - Texas Roadhouse: 594 compared to the 596 average estimate based on four analysts.
- Restaurants at the end - Company - Bubba?s 33: 48 versus 46 estimated by four analysts on average.
- Revenue- Franchise royalties and fees: $7.56 million versus $8.36 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.9% change.
- Revenue- Restaurant and other sales: $1.33 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $1.33 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.5%.
Shares of Texas Roadhouse have returned -3.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.