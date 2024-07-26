Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Texas Roadhouse (TXRH - Free Report) reported $1.34 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.5%. EPS of $1.79 for the same period compares to $1.22 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.04% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.34 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.66, the EPS surprise was +7.83%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Texas Roadhouse performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable restaurant sales growth - Company restaurants: 9.3% versus the nine-analyst average estimate of 8.7%.
  • Restaurants at the end - Total: 762 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 761.
  • Restaurants at the end - Company - Total: 650 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 650.
  • Comparable restaurant sales growth - U.S. Franchise-owned restaurants: 8.3% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 8.2%.
  • Restaurants at the end - Franchise - Total: 112 compared to the 112 average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Number of restaurants opened - Franchise: 3 compared to the 3 average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Number of restaurants opened - Company: 6 versus 6 estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Store weeks - Franchise restaurants: 1,389 compared to the 1,421 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Restaurants at the end - Company - Texas Roadhouse: 594 compared to the 596 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Restaurants at the end - Company - Bubba?s 33: 48 versus 46 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Franchise royalties and fees: $7.56 million versus $8.36 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.9% change.
  • Revenue- Restaurant and other sales: $1.33 billion versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $1.33 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.5%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Texas Roadhouse here>>>

Shares of Texas Roadhouse have returned -3.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

