Provident Financial (PFS) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Provident Financial (PFS - Free Report) reported $163.78 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 38.2%. EPS of $0.06 for the same period compares to $0.45 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $130.85 million, representing a surprise of +25.17%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -78.57%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.28.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Provident Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 3.2% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2.9%.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 57.9% compared to the 59.3% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $22.28 million versus $21.46 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $141.51 million compared to the $109.43 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Provident Financial have returned +34.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

