Compared to Estimates, Allison Transmission (ALSN) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended June 2024, Allison Transmission (ALSN - Free Report) reported revenue of $816 million, up 4.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.13, compared to $1.92 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $798.74 million, representing a surprise of +2.16%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.41%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.04.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Allison Transmission performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales by End Market- North America On-Highway: $456 million versus $412.65 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.9% change.
  • Net Sales by End Market- North America Off-Highway: $1 million compared to the $5.14 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -96% year over year.
  • Net Sales by End Market- Service Parts, Support Equipment & Other: $166 million compared to the $171.06 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.3% year over year.
  • Net Sales by End Market- Outside North America On-Highway: $128 million versus $130.18 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.1% change.
  • Net Sales by End Market- Outside North America Off-Highway: $22 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $29.20 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.3%.
  • Net Sales by End Market- Defense: $43 million versus $43.47 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +30.3% change.
Shares of Allison Transmission have returned +11.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

