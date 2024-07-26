Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Fortune Brands Innovations (FBIN) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended June 2024, Fortune Brands Innovations (FBIN - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.24 billion, up 6.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.16, compared to $1.07 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.06% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.28 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.12, the EPS surprise was +3.57%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Fortune Brands Innovations performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Outdoors: $389.40 million versus $387.33 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net Sales- Security: $191 million versus $213.12 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net Sales- Water: $659.60 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $678.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.9%.
  • Operating Income(loss) before charges/gains (Non-GAAP)- Water: $153.40 million versus $158.20 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Operating Income(loss) before charges/gains (Non-GAAP)- Outdoors: $63.30 million compared to the $59.70 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Operating Income(loss) Before Charges/Gains (Non-GAAP)- Security: $36.20 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $33.19 million.
  • Operating Income(loss) before charges/gains (Non-GAAP)- Total Corporate Expenses: -$37 million compared to the -$35.93 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations have returned +5.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

