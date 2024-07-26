Back to top

WSFS (WSFS) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, WSFS Financial (WSFS - Free Report) reported revenue of $266.05 million, up 7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.08, compared to $1.16 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $254.54 million, representing a surprise of +4.52%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.85%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.04.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how WSFS performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 3.9% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3.8%.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 58.5% versus 59% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $174.45 million versus $174.89 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $91.60 million compared to the $79.64 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Mortgage banking activities, net: $2.22 million versus $1.70 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of WSFS have returned +23.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

